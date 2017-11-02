LaMuse Cafe: Art & Food Are Celebrated Under One Roof

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – LaMuse Cafe at Avant Gallery inside the Epic hotel in Downtown Miami is the brainchild of art aficionado Dmitry Prut, who combined his love of food and art into a charming eatery that serves breakfast and lunch.

French chef Arthur Arnaize creates the masterpieces in the kitchen, surrounded by so much art.

“What did they tell you they wanted from this concept?” CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Arnaize.

“The first things from Dmitry was eat art. Eat more art,” he said. “So this most important part of LaMuse.”

The space is a showcase of contemporary art featuring works by 18 artists. Prices range from a low of $1,600 for a Rolex grenade to a high of $45,000 for Skyler Grey’s Chanel’s Dream.

Arnaize said he’s inspired by the art when he makes his food.

“Sometimes when I have a moment and get out of the kitchen, I check around me and get some inspiration,” he said.

LaMuse Cafe is set in an Alice in Wonderland-ish space that’s filled with whimsy, celebrity images – all playful tones from creative artists.

The food is also eye-catching as Arnaize plays with colors and flavors to create his plates.

The seafood Cobb salad with shrimp, lump crab, tomatoes, eggs, and avocado was inspired by a work on the wall.

“When I saw this piece I thought ‘I need to put same colors in this salad,’” he said, pointing to a colorful contemporary work on the wall.

The concept of the menu is French like the chef, but it’s also worldly. The Burrata with roasted Campari tomatoes and a pesto smear is served with Naan bread takes you to straight to Italy.

“The Burrata has to be that perfectly creamy, cold and delicious,” said Petrillo after tasting.

“And with the temperature of the tomatoes it’s warm too,” Arnaize said.

The smoked salmon crepe rolls are a work of art. It looks like a sushi roll but it’s made with wild smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and topped with micro greens and trout roe.

“You’re good, c’est bon!” said Petrillo. “I would never know what this dish is by looking at it, and the flavors come together so nicely.”

The pear and goat cheese tartine is a classic French breakfast treat or snack topped with tarragon leaves.

“It’s the tanginess of the goat cheese, the crunch of bread, the sweet of the pear. Oui, oui, oui!” joked Petrillo.

LaMuse Cafe, where art and food are celebrated under one roof!

LaMuse Cafe is opened seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – serving breakfast and lunch.

For more info: www.lamusecafe.com