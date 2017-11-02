Hershey’s Going For “Gold” With New Candy Bar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami/AP) – Heads up chocoholics. For the first time in more than two decades, the Hershey’s name will be on a new candy bar.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey’s Gold is a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits.
Hershey’s says the bar is a response to trends that it says show “the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy.”
Hershey’s Gold will be the fourth bar for the brand and the first new one since Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme was introduced in 1995. The original Hershey’s bar was released in 1900 and was followed up by the special dark variety in 1939.
Hershey’s Gold will hit the shelves December 1st.
