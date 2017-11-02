37.8 Million Fire Extinguishers Recalled, 16 Injuries, 1 Death Reported

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Nearly 40 million Kidde fire extinguishers have been recalled because they may not work in an emergency.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles which were manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The problem is that the fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to hurt someone if it hit them.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated.

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models manufactured from January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717.

For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.

Click Here For A List Of Recalled Extinguishers

The recalled fire extinguishers were sold at The Home Depot, Walmart, Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft, and boats.

One death has been reported as a result of the defect. In 2014, emergency responders to a car fire following a crash were unable to get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work. There have been approximately 391 reports of failed, or limited, activation or nozzle detachment. In addition to the death, there have been approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns attributed to the defective extinguishers.

If you have a recalled extinguisher, contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.