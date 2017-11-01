State Rep. To Give Up Seat, Plead Guilty To Perjury

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida lawmaker will give up her state House seat over criminal charges stemming from where she lives.
State Rep. Daisy Baez is expected to resign and plead guilty to perjury in a criminal case, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Investigators found Baez did not live in the district she serves, which is required by the state’s constitution.
In addition to relinquishing her seat, the Coral Gables Democrat will also pay a thousand dollar fine, take an ethics course, and serve one year of probation. During that time she will not be able to run for office.
