State Rep. To Give Up Seat, Plead Guilty To Perjury

Filed Under: Florida House, Perjury, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida lawmaker will give up her state House seat over criminal charges stemming from where she lives.

State Rep. Daisy Baez is expected to resign and plead guilty to perjury in a criminal case, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Investigators found Baez did not live in the district she serves, which is required by the state’s constitution.

In addition to relinquishing her seat, the Coral Gables Democrat will also pay a thousand dollar fine, take an ethics course, and serve one year of probation. During that time she will not be able to run for office.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch