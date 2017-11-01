Living Large: Ultra Modern Gables Estate Boasts Bay View

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Welcome to 445 Solano Prado in Coral Gables, an ultra-modern sprawling estate set on the wide bay.

Realtor Danny Hertzberg of The Jills team gave CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo a tour of the place.

“So we are in the heart of Coral Gables. What’s really special here is there are a lot of canals throughout Coral Gables, but this is the wide open water here. It’s 170 feet on water. You can put a huge boat here,” said Hertzberg.

There are 30-foot ceilings bringing in natural light into the 7,500 square foot, 7 bedroom and 7 1/2 bath home.

“This is beautiful Miami modern and the price tag is $14 million,” said Hertzberg.

Silver travertine marble floors adorn the main living and dining room and flow outside as well.

“It’s an incredible house for entertaining,” said Hertzberg. “There’s an indoor to outdoor flow.”

The oversized kitchen has a top of the line equipment but it’s the cabinetry that caught Petrillo’s eye.

‘The cabinetry is really special. They thought of everything. Since the ceilings are so high and reach is difficult, it’s a one-touch to open and a one-touch to close.”

Up the floating glass staircase, there’s a corridor that separates the master from everything else.

“I can’t get my eyes off the view on both levels. It’s incredible,” said Petrillo

The master bedroom is spacious and elegant where the color scheme is 50 shades of grey but it’s the architecture that sets it apart.

“What’s unique here, when they designed the home it was all designed around the master to capture the view… It’s on reinforced steel because the master is actually floating over the property,” said Hertzberg.

Outside from the balcony, you are simply suspended in the air. You can see it from the second floor rooftop terrace.

Back inside, the master bath is light and modern with a textured wall and floating tub.

The master closet is a fashionista’s dream come true.

“It’s the closet of all closets. This is Bal Harbour or Merrick Park on steroids,” Hertzberg said.

Back outside, the oversized infinity edged pool and patio are perfect for a party of any size and style.

This is the only truly authentic modern home built in Coral Gables and remember it can be yours at the respectable price of $14 million.

