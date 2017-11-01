From Floor To Ceiling: The Fort Lauderdale Home Show Is At The Forefront Of Design

November in South Florida means less rain and cooler temperatures, making Fall the best time to begin some home improvement projects. Whether you are changing the décor or ready to renovate, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show has it all. Take advantage of special show savings, scope interior design trends and transform your home in time for the holidays! From floor to ceiling and for outside too, here are some exhibitor highlights:

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor specializes in the hard surface flooring market, offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories. At Floor & Decor, homeowners and professional contractors have access to a superstore selection at warehouse prices with showroom quality. Their extensive selection of in-stock product allows customers to get what they need when they need it. The Floor & Decor brand is bolstered by a local focus that allows them to create a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market they serve.

Yamini Kitchens and More

Since 2003, family business Yamini Kitchens and More has been dedicated to serving its customers by guiding them through the kitchen cabinetry design and remodeling process. With 100% Italian cabinetry and a large variety of colors and materials, customers can find the innovative design and high quality. Yamini Kitchens and More offers free estimates, stock programs available for immediate delivery and exceptional customer service. Recently, the company has added a new shelving system which includes: closet systems, sliding doors, TV units, workstations and wall shelving units.

Fortress Impact Windows and Doors

Fortress Impact Windows and Doors is one of the largest and most trusted names in home impact windows and doors, serving the Eastern U.S. and the Bahamas. Established in 1999, the company provides the finest vinyl products with proven engineering, quality and white glove service. Being close to customers allows them to provide you better service: meaning faster lead and delivery time, as well as a quick response to any window and door warranty situations. Fortress Impact Windows and Doors provides the right amount of guidance on design ideas or options and operational features in clear, easy-to-understand language.

Art Connection

With over 28 years in the fine art and custom framing industry, Art Connection has evolved into a full service custom framing shop. The company is considered the number one source for new trends in fine art and the best value, quality and service in the art industry. Their stock is updated daily with exclusive framed art, original oils, acrylics, limited edition giclee, serigraphs, sculptures, metallic wall decor, hand blown glass vases and more. Art Connection has products inspired by the original artwork of local and internationally recognized artists, as-well-as reproductions beyond what any gallery showroom can offer.

Velum Design

Velum Design stretch ceilings are easier and quicker to assemble than any other ceiling system. The Stretch Ceiling System is the perfect solution for any construction, renovation or interior design project. It will cover uneven or damaged ceilings, hide wires, pipes and ducts. Installation only takes a few hours and there is no need to move any furniture – the process is clean and there is no potential for damage. Stretch ceilings and walls are available in over 100 colors with Matte, Satin, Lacquered ,Transparent and Mirror finishes. Velum Design stretch ceilings are 100% recyclable and can be installed and deconstructed without gloves, masks or other protection. finishes.

Brags & Hayes, Inc.

Brags & Hayes, Inc. is an international company formed by a visionary team with over three decades of experience in the field of power generation. They are your one-stop-shop for power generator sets from 5KVA up to 4,000KVA, diesel or gas engines, for residential, industrial or marine applications and with many configurations. The company also offers engines, pumps, accessories and spare parts plus have immediate access to the factories stock, given them the capability to meet their customers’ needs in the shortest period of time.

Tuff Shed

Tuff Shed is America’s leading provider of backyard storage solutions, installed garages, cabin shells and custom structures too. Tuff Shed buildings are manufactured and installed locally, with domestically produced materials. Their professionals help guide customers through the entire design and construction process, with installation included in the purchase price. Tuff Shed’s national presence as an industry leader allows them to deliver key advantages like product innovation, exclusive or even patented building features and raw material purchasing power.

