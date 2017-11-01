Filmmaker Brett Ratner ‘Vehemently Denies’ Sex Assault Allegations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — An attorney for film director Brett Ratner, who has been accused by six women of sexual harassment and assault, said his client “vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations.”
Attorney Martin D. Singer issued a statement Wednesday saying “we are confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims.”
The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday cites six women — including Olivia Munn — who say Ratner aggressively pursued actresses.
Munn said that while visiting the set of Ratner’s “After the Sunset” in 2004, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer. Munn described the incident, without naming Ratner, in a 2010 collection of essays.
The LA Times report describes other encounters where Ratner aggressively pursued actresses, sometimes following them into a bathroom. An extra on “Rush Hour 2” named Eri Sasaki said Ratner suggested he would give her a line in the film if she slept with him.
Ratner also directed the “Rush Hour” film series, “Red Dragon,” ”X-Men: The Last Stand” and “Tower Heist.”
Ratner is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual harassment in a scandal that began after The New York Times published an expose last month about decades of harassment allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)