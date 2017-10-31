WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Woman Carjacked At NE Dade Apartment Complex

Filed Under: Carjack, Carjacking, Northeast Miami-Dade Carjacking

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who lives in northeast Miami-Dade was carjacked as she walked to her apartment.

Surveillance video from the Carmel Lakes Apartments complex at 20731 NE 4 Place shows Verushka Escobar Padron, 36, walking through the parking lot when she was approached by two men. One brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The two men got into Padron’s SUV, two other people joined them, and then the vehicle drove off.

Padron said she’s lost her sense of safety.

“I moved to this country to feel safer because where I come from that happens every day. I want to be safe in my home. Now I am scared to go take the trash out, to get into my home,” she said.

Police found Padron’s vehicle a short distance away and returned it to her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch