Woman Carjacked At NE Dade Apartment Complex

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who lives in northeast Miami-Dade was carjacked as she walked to her apartment.
Surveillance video from the Carmel Lakes Apartments complex at 20731 NE 4 Place shows Verushka Escobar Padron, 36, walking through the parking lot when she was approached by two men. One brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle.
The two men got into Padron’s SUV, two other people joined them, and then the vehicle drove off.
Padron said she’s lost her sense of safety.
“I moved to this country to feel safer because where I come from that happens every day. I want to be safe in my home. Now I am scared to go take the trash out, to get into my home,” she said.
Police found Padron’s vehicle a short distance away and returned it to her.