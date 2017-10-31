White House Points Finger At Hillary Clinton For Russia Collusion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The White House is trying to ‘flip the script’ in light of Monday’s bombshells in which it was revealed that three people had been indicted, the first charged in the investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

The White House has insisted that none of this has anything to do with the president and instead is point fingers at the Clinton campaign.

On Monday, indictments were unsealed against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner Rick Gates. Both face a dozen federal counts including money-laundering and conspiracy. Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty.

“There is no evidence Mr. Manafort or the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government,” said Manafort’s attorney Kevin Downing.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to dismiss the indictment, maintaining their actions, if true, had nothing to do with the campaign.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

In yet another twist it was revealed that George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign, had already pleaded guilty to lying about his dealings with the Russians to FBI.

The White House spent Monday distancing itself from the Manafort indictment and insisted that investigators are looking in the wrong direction.

“There’s clear evidence of the Clinton campaign colluding with Russian intelligence,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during the daily press briefing.

Hillary Clinton, at an event Monday night promoting her book, called Russian meddling in the election a “clear and present danger to Western democracy.” She also criticized the president for not coming down harder on Russia for its interference.

“We don’t need a lengthy investigation to tell us that Trump is ignoring the intelligence community about an urgent threat,” she told the crowd.

Manafort and Gates are now under house arrest. Papadopoulos will face sentencing once the Mueller investigation is complete.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle warned against calls to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller or presidential pardons for those indicted. The White House suggested it has no plans to pursue either.