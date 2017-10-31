Trick-Or-Treating Will Go On In Tampa Neighborhood Despite Real-Life Horror

TAMPA (AP) — Both the mayor and police chief of Tampa plan to trick-or-treat in a neighborhood terrorized by a real-life horror.

Three people have been shot to death in October within a 1-mile radius in a normally quiet neighborhood.

On Monday, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan announced they will greet residents, hand out candy at Giddens Park, and join the kids for Halloween trick or treating in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The three victims, who were killed between Oct. 9-19, didn’t know each other. All three rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None were robbed.

Police are sifting through tips after a second surveillance video was released.

