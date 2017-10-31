Report: Dolphins Trade Jay Ajayi To Philly

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has reportedly been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In a surprise move, the Fins dumped Ajayi in favor of a fourth-round pick, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
The move comes after last Thursday’s 40-0 embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
After the game, Coach Adam Gase said some of his best players on offense were the problem.
While Gase didn’t mention any names, Ajayi’s trade is being viewed by many as a way to point a finger at his lackluster performance this season.
Ajayi, 24, was Miami’s starting running back and was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round in 2015.
