Woman Takes Stand Over 30 Years Later Against Accused Rapist

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In a Broward courtroom Tuesday, a victim faced the man she says kidnapped and raped her in October of 1985.
The woman was 16 years old, walking near her home in Fort Lauderdale, when she says Dobie Hunter dragged her into his car and then raped her repeatedly at knife-point. She says Hunter then took her to an apartment where he raped her again
The woman was treated and a rape kit processed, but there was never an arrest until three years ago. That’s when BSO investigators did DNA testing and say they got a match with Hunter, who is a registered sex offender
The woman cried remembering the trauma.
“He said for me to stop moving. I remember being punched in the face,” she recalled. “I remember there was a gold knife”
“When he was done he told her, ‘If you tell, I’m gonna hurt you and your family,’” Prosecutor Patyl Oflazian told the jury.
But Hunter, who’s now an amputee in a wheelchair, denies all charges.
He says independent DNA testing clears him.
The trial resumes Wednesday.