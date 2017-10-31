Candy Overdose? FDA Issues Warning On Black Licorice Dangers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With Halloween coming up, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to make sure people know about the dangers of eating too much candy — specifically black licorice.
The FDA says black licorice contains a sweetening compound that can cause your potassium levels to fall, possibly causing abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, swelling, lethargy and congestive heart failure.
For anyone 40 or older, eating 2 ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could cause health problems, according to the FDA.
The FDA also warns that black licorice can interact with some medications, herbs and dietary supplements.