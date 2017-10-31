Dolphins Bring Smiles To The Faces Of Kids With Cancer At Alex’s Place

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween was a very special day for the children of Alex’s Place.
On Tuesday, several Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, T.D. the mascot and former Dolphin players brought smiles to the little ones in the Sylvester Cancer Comprehensive Center’s pediatric oncology clinic.
“Cancer affects everyone. It may not affect you but it will affect someone in your circle and these kids are in our circle, in our community. We are here to give back, to share and love them,” said Dolphin alumni Twan Russell.
This event was part of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge which raises millions of dollars for cancer research at Sylvester Cancer Comprehensive Center.
“This is where the DCC comes to life. We see where the money goes and the impact on the kids,” said Jennifer Jehn, the Executive Director of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
“I was feeling excited that they are here, so they distract us what we are going through,” said eight-year-old Jenelle Charles from Antigua who is battling a form of bone cancer.
Not only did the kids, ages 2 to 18, get a chance to mingle, get autographs, and take pictures with the former players and cheerleaders they were also given gift baskets with board games, arts and craft supplies and balls.
Last year the Dolphins Cancer Challenge raised over six million dollars – bringing the total to $22.5 million since 2010.
For more information on the DCC, click on dolphinscancerchallenge.com.