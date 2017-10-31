Police: Davie Man Facing Charge After Spitting In Woman’s Face In Road Rage Incident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police say Christopher Watson became so enraged with Aashely Keene, 19, following a road rage incident that he confronted her in a McDonald’s parking lot along Nova Drive on Sunday morning and spit in her face.

Keene spoke to CBS4 News on Tuesday afternoon. She said the entire incident began at a red light a short distance away.

“As soon as it turned green, he start honking on his horn, like a crazy person,” she said. “I didn’t go right away. I kind of brake checked him a little bit and that really made him mad.”

She said Watson followed her and threw a coffee on her car. She turned into the McDonald’s and said Watson again followed her.

“He comes up to my window and is, like, screaming at me at the top of his lungs, like a scream I’ve never heard before,” Keene said.

Then came the spitting.

“In the middle of it, he just hocks a loogie and spits it on my face,” she said. “I was always taught that was the biggest sign of disrespect. I was in shock. I did not know what to do.”

Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said road rage is a real problem. He offered important advice for anyone in a similar situation.

“You really don’t have any idea what other people are capable of,” Leone said. “There’s a lot of pole out there. They carry guns. They could be very dangerous. Your best bet is to just drive away. Create some distance and contact the police.”

The witness who recorded the incident also captured Watson saying that Keene nearly caused him to crash. She also recorded Keene confronting Watson and appearing to hit him after she was spit on.

CBS4 News tried to speak with Watson but he was not home and he did not return our call or text.

Keene said she’s fine and hopes Watson learns a lesson.

“I’m so grateful that someone recorded it and that he actually went to jail and he didn’t get away with it,” Keene said.

Watson is charged with simple battery. According to a police report, Watson initially told the police officer that he didn’t remember spitting on Keene. But a short time later, the officer wrote that Watson called his wife and overheard Watson say that he got angry and did spit on the young woman.