Your Next Flight Might Have Live Music

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The next time you travel on Southwest Airlines, you could be getting some live, in-flight entertainment.
Southwest is once again collaborating with Warner Music to provide in-air concerts on flights.
The ‘Live at 35’ series, as in 35,000 feet, usually features country artists on acoustic instruments.
A recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia featured country artist Devin Dawson, performing ‘All on Me.’
‘Live at 35; has actually been around since 2011, and has gotten positive feedback so the new deal with Warner Music just means the concerts are going to continue.
Southwest Airlines stages about 20 in-flight concert-sets per year.
