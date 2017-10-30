Norland Springs Into The Playoffs With Upset Win

Before the 2017 high school football season began, everyone in the state of Florida looked at District 16-6A.

This is a group of five teams that have dominated this class for the past seven years – with Miami Central winning four straight, and five of the past seven years, and Carol City winning it all this past season.

With many looking at Carol City, Central and Northwestern as the favorites, it was a given that Norland would be the team that would be left out of the playoff mix this season – along with Hialeah-Miami Lakes.

Last Thursday night – with nothing to lose – the Vikings came into the meeting with No. 1 seed Northwestern, confident, but quickly found themselves down early.

With a 27-7 lead, this game appeared to be over – and with it – the dream that Norland had of beating at least one of the powers in the district.

But Norland staged a comeback like no other we have watched this year and walked out of the “Mecca” – Traz Powell Stadium – with a stunning 28-27 win and a seed as the fourth district team to advance to next week’s playoffs.

“I told this team that if we beat one of those district powers, we could find ourselves in the state playoffs,” head coach Daryle Heidelburg explained. “Cannot say enough about the character of these young men and this coaching staff.”

With a truly impressive and stunning victory over the No. 1 6A team in Florida, the Vikings join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage and Fort Lauderdale University School as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

About McDonald’s Team of The Week:

Every week – throughout the high school season, WQAM, South Florida High School Sports and McDonald’s will choose a “Team of the Week” – based on performance and sportsmanship. The team will be awarded a $250 Arch Card for their outstanding performance.

About South Florida High School Sports:

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!