In The Recruiting Huddle: Jesse Smith – Miramar

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jesse Smith

POSITION: OLB/SS

SCHOOL: Miramar

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Over the past two years, there have been some gifted South Florida playmakers who have received plenty of attention. Then, you have athletes who are doing everything possible to help their team win, and many are being overlooked. Smith is a prospect who has always made plays. A very athletic and skilled football player who hits like a linebacker, but has coverage skills to make an impact in the secondary. College coaches are still watching and waiting – as he made the move this season from McArthur and has been a catalyst for the Patriots. If these schools wait too long, many are going to find out that this is a talent that can change the fortunes of any defense.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4635191/jesse-smith

