Hurricanes’ RJ McIntosh Named ACC Defensive Lineman Of The Week

By Alex Donno
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes junior defensive tackle RJ McIntosh was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, after his standout performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In Miami’s 24-19 win at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, McIntosh recorded a career high 11 tackles, with 9 of those coming in the first quarter. He had one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup in the game, and now sits second on the Canes D-line with 28 tackles on the season.

McIntosh has started every game at defensive tackle for Miami during the past two seasons.

He joins five other Hurricanes to earn ACC Weekly honors this season: Braxton Berrios (Receiver of the Week, Oct. 9), Darrell Langham (Co-Receiver of the Week, Oct. 16), Michael Badgley (Specialist of the Week, Oct. 16), Christopher Herndon (Receiver of the Week, Oct. 23) and Michael Pinckney (Linebacker of the Week, Oct. 23).

Miami’s next matchup will be an ACC Coastal division clash with Virginia Tech this Saturday, November 4th for Homecoming. Kickoff Saturday is set for 8:00 PM from Hard Rock Stadium.

 

