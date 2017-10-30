Baby In The Backseat, Woman Reportedly Overdoses On Heroin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman overdosed with her 18-month-old baby in the car, parked on the streets of Miami, police say.

Domingo Rodriguez called police Sunday saying 27-year-old Lynn Christi Pelletier had overdosed on heroin, according to the police report.

Lynn Christi Pelletier (Source: Miami-Dade Dept. of Corrections)

Rodriguez said he was inside the car with Pelletier and the child when she injected herself and became unresponsive prompting him to call police, the report states.

When officers arrived at the car, near NE 2nd Ave and NE 8th Street, they reportedly found Pelletier behind the wheel with a syringe near her right arm and a crack pipe in the middle console.

Officers say there was blood coming out of her arm.

Behind her, in the rear passenger seat, was the 18-month-old child.

Crews took Pelletier to Jackson Memorial Hospital while Rodriguez and the child were taken to the police station.

Pelletier has since been charged with child neglect, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her bond was set at $6,000, according to court documents.

