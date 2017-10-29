Trump Questions Timing Of Russia Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is reportedly close to unveiling the first indictment in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Sources have told CBS News that a federal grand jury has approved the charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The indictment could be unsealed Monday.

“The only thing we know is that there have been charges approved by a grand jury, and those remain sealed,” said former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. “We don’t know how many people have been charged. We don’t know what the extent of the charges are.”

Mueller has the authority to look into any possible connection between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the “witch hunt” and questioned the timing.

All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

“I have not yet seen any definitive evidence of collusion,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I have seen lots of evidence that the Russians were very active in trying to influence the election.”

Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) urged his GOP colleagues to keep an open mind.

“Bob Mueller has a really distinguished career of service to our country,” Gowdy said. “I would encourage my Republican friends, give the guy a chance to do his job.”

It’s unclear who alerted the media to news of the indictments. Some White House allies are calling for another investigation into the leaking of supposedly the secret grand jury proceedings.

On Wednesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing into the ways that social media influenced the 2016 election. Representatives from Google, Twitter, and Facebook are scheduled to testify.