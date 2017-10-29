Tornado Rips Through Neighborhood In Southwest Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tornado touched down in Southwest Miami Dade on Saturday.
The cyclone touched down off of Bird road and Southwest 92nd Avenue.
Power lines down went down for several blocks.
An outage that FPL was working quickly to repair.
The path of the tornado was evident in this residential neighborhood.
Outdoor furniture tossed around, trees and limbs snapped into pieces.
One person’s tent landed in his neighbor’s driveway.
A piece of a branch snapped and crushed a car, the passenger window shattered and the door dented.
At Graziano’s a tornado snapped a 30 year old tree on top of two cars.
“Right here was a fence and the tornado push through and threw it over there and all those dumpsters over there are supposed to be over here they’re ours push them over there like Legos,” said owner Robert Graziano.
Neighbors say it lasted only seconds and many didn’t even have any time to take shelter.
“First thing that comes to mind is that when you see tornado warnings you need to have those warnings because everyone was like tornado Miami it doesn’t happen and it happened.”