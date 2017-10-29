Tornado Rips Through Neighborhood In Southwest Miami-Dade

Best Unique Soup Spots In MiamiSoup can be purchased in cans, in bowls, and even in the frozen food section of the grocery store. But if you're not in the mood to cook you can still get some great soup from most any restaurant in town. The most common soups available are chicken noodle, tomato, and minestrone. There are so many more flavors available at restaurants around South Florida that you could eat a different soup each week of the year and never eat the same soup twice.