Costly Cleanup After Tornado Leaves Behind Damage In Miami

By Oralia Ortega
Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gladys Vazquez says when she went outside and saw a tornado bearing down in her Westchester neighborhood, she started praying.

Employees at Bird Bowl in Miami are busy cleaning up after a tornado struck the business on Oct. 28, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Vazquez was startled by the twister’s loud rumbling as it touched down off of Bird Road and S.W. 92nd Avenue, forcing her to run inside and shut the door.

While damage left her trees ripped up and some debris, her daughter is thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Irma did this damage prior to the home but the tree didn’t fall on the house and make it worse, so at least nothing happened,” said Maria Vazquez-Vera.

Bird Bowl is also cleaning up and trying to get things back to normal.

“We sustained damage in the meeting room, the hallway behind the lanes, mostly from the roof,” said Manager Susan Coile. “The game room area, that has our electronics in it, is all water damaged.”

At nearby Graziano’s, the parking lot is now cleaned up after the tornado snapped a 30-year-old tree on top of two cars.

“Right here was a fence and the tornado push through and threw it over there, and all those dumpsters over there are supposed to be over here,” said owner Robert Graziano. “Pushed them over there like legos.”

