Miami-Dade Police Need Help Finding Teen Who Suffers From Severe Autism

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old boy who suffers from severe autism.
Steven Meza was last seen Friday walking away from the 10000 block of Nicaragua Drive in Miami.
The 16-year-old stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Meza, who has brown eyes and short black hair, was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, greenish-brown pants and black Nike shoes.
He was also carrying a portable game system with headphones.
Police said he likes to frequent the pools and Southland Mall.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Detective F. Owens at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).