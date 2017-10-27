Social Media Driving Halloween Sales Way Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is just a few days away, so you can expect a big rush this weekend to get costumes finished.
Mary Fischetti is going all out this Halloween. She’s dressing up as an old lady for one party, as Harry Potter for another, and she’s still looking for a third outfit. So why so many costumes?
“Definitely pictures. That’s a must. Instagram is (laughs) gotten bigger these days,” she said.
Thanks to social media, Millenials are shelling out more money than ever to celebrate Halloween. But do they really need a different outfit for each party?
“Yes,” said Rachel Stuart as she pondered the possibilities in a costume shop, “You can’t be in the same one! You can’t be an outfit repeater.”
The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to reach an all-time high this year. They’re estimating $9.1 billion will be spent on the holiday, that’s up from $7 billion in 2014.
“We firmly believe this increase is coming around because a lot more millennials have more budget to spend and therefore it’s allowing them to get a little more creative with their Halloween costumes,” said Ana Serafin-Smith with the National Retail Federation.
Melissa Sprich, vice president of merchandising at Party City, said superhero outfits are big sellers this year for all age groups. She added that superhero costumes for dogs are also trending this year.
From “Wonder Pup” to a pooch dressed as Batman, it’s just another way for Millenials, or anyone for that matter, to show off their Halloween spirit on social media.
One Comment