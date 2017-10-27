In The Recruiting Huddle: Lorenzo Floyd – Monsignor Pace

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Lorenzo Floyd

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami Monsignor Pace

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: If you have watched this talented young man since his youth football days, you already know the athleticism and the potential that he is. A versatile quarterback who throws, runs and is developing leadership qualities that every top-flight prospect needs to have. While he was a part of the Miami Carol City run to a 6A state crown a year ago, his move to play for veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo and the Spartans has been exactly what he needed to keep his career on the front burner. The experience he has received this season, during a fantastic year for this playoff-bound program, has helped colleges see exactly what he brings to the table. Solid leader on a team that is certainly trending upward.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5514135/lorenzo-floyd

