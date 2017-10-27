WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Death Investigation At Fort Lauderdale Storage Facility

Filed Under: Fort Lauderdale, Homicide, Silva Harapetian

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Officers are investigating a death at the Public Storage facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Friday afternoon, a police car could be seen parked at the storage facility located at 1020 NW 23rd Avenue.

Earlier, a crime scene investigative van pulled out of the facility with another police car.

Police have confirmed this is an active death investigation.

The circumstances of the death are unknown at this time.

CBS4’s Silva Harapetian reports the storage facility remained open but, at some point in the day, two police cars could be seen blocking a section of the facility.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

