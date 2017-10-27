FEMA Extends Deadline To Register For Hurricane Irma Relief

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – FEMA has extended the deadline to register for Hurricane Irma relief.
Those seeking assistance now have until November 24 to apply.
Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
Individuals can register online at disasterassistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362.
The FEMA Helpline is open seven days a week, until further notice, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL, follow @FEMARegion4 on Twitter or visit FEMA’s Facebook page.