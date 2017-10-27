Key West Hoping To Jump Start Economy With Fantasy Fest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – It’s Fantasy Fest weekend in Key West – a sign that things are getting back to normal after Hurricane Irma.

Behind all the bright colors and unique costumes on display, workers and business owners need a strong event to replenish bottom lines that took a hit.

“Now we are ready, and that is what Fantasy Fest 2017 is all about. It’s that we’re ready and open for business,” said Danny Hughes.

Hughes owns the Two Friends Patio Restaurant just off Duval Street.

“We’re exceeding our numbers. Last night we were packed. And if you look at the streets they’re packed,” said Hughes with a smile. “And that’s important, we’ve crossed the goal line.

Hotel rooms for Fantasy Fest are fetching top dollar.

The mayor of Key West said there are 900 fewer hotel rooms due to damage from the storm.

Sandy Bowen bartends at Two Friends.

She continued to get paid even though businesses were struggling and she’s hoping for better times ahead.

“Every year you look forward to Fantasy Fest as an influx of money. You know, you gotta pay your rent, and, you know, the spirit of the town,” she said. “It’s extra important this year.”

With events all weekend, they’re hoping for about 80 percent of the people that normally visit. That would be more than 50,000 people.

CBS4’s Carey Codd was told that the initial events so far have all been well attended.