Starbucks Serves Up Undead Drink For Halloween

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If the Unicorn frappuccino wasn’t enough for you, risen from the dead is the Starbucks Zombie ‘frapp’ just in time for Halloween.
Starting today, the store is serving up the drink of the undead that has a slightly green color and pink whipped cream on top (purple smoke not included).
What’s it made of you ask?
It’s frappucino creme infused with tart apple and caramel topped off with whipped cream “brains” and red mocha drizzle.
The drink will be served up until Halloween.
This is not a first for the company who has in Halloweens past served up the likes of the Franken Frappucino and the Frappula Frappuccino.
