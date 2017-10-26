Bond Hearing For Man Charged In Dolphin Mall Bomb Plot

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Federal prosecutors say they will oppose bail for a Honduran man accused of plotting to detonate a bomb at the Dolphin Mall.

At a hearing on Thursday, they plant to argue that 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano should stay behind bars until trial as a flight risk and danger to the community.

Solano reportedly plotted with a confidential informant to bomb the mall’s busy food court. Solano was arrested last Friday after accepting a fake bomb from undercover FBI operatives outside the mall.

The FBI also says Solano made videos of himself wearing black and in a black mask saying he wanted to plant a bomb to show his support for the Islamic State.

