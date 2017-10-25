Late Latin Singer Selena Getting Star On Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Latin singer Selena Quintanilla will be receiving a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on November 3rd.
More than 20 years have gone by since the Mexican-American singer was shot and killed by the former president of her fan club.
Selena’s sister, Suzette took to her Facebook page to announce the star.
“This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena’s life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams,” said the Quintanilla family.
Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler along with Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena’s star in the category of recording.
Actress Eva Longoria, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, will be there to proclaim November 3rd as the official “Selena” Day in the city of Los Angeles.