NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For American Airlines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NAACP is advising people, especially African-Americans, not to fly American Airlines.

The group issued a travel advisory Tuesday night after learning of what it calls “a pattern of disturbing incidents on American Airline flights” reported by African-American passengers.

One involved a woman who removed from a flight to Miami when she complained about her seat. Three other incidents were also cited in the advisory.

American Airlines responded to the advisory with a statement which read in part: “We are disappointed to hear about the travel advisory, as our team members are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds. We are committed to having a meaningful dialogue about our airline and are ready to both listen and engage.”

