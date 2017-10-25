NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For American Airlines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NAACP is advising people, especially African-Americans, not to fly American Airlines.
The group issued a travel advisory Tuesday night after learning of what it calls “a pattern of disturbing incidents on American Airline flights” reported by African-American passengers.
One involved a woman who removed from a flight to Miami when she complained about her seat. Three other incidents were also cited in the advisory.
American Airlines responded to the advisory with a statement which read in part: “We are disappointed to hear about the travel advisory, as our team members are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds. We are committed to having a meaningful dialogue about our airline and are ready to both listen and engage.”