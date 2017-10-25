Middle School Student Accused Of Body Slamming “Bully”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami middle school student was arrested after he reportedly body slammed another student into the ground.

Wednesday morning he faced a judge for the first time. Outside of the courtroom, the 13-year-old’s mother said he’s a good boy and he’s the one who is the real victim here.

“This kid was picking a fight constantly and would come and punch my kid in the arm,” said Barbara Elenberg.

She said her son was constantly bullied by the other student at their school – Citrus Grove Middle on NW 5th Street.

On Wednesday, after school hours, the two apparently went at it outside Citrus Grove Elementary School which is next door to their school.

“He threw a cup full of ice and lemonade in my son’s face and my son body slammed him, and the kid ended up in the hospital,” said Elenberg. “Mind you that kid got up right away and started crying, this kid was never unconscious.”

That differs from the what Miami-Dade police said. The said the injured boy was unable to move afterward and was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. He’s expected to be okay.

“The response from the other student was absolutely unacceptable. He body slams this kid and obviously we are happy with the fact that no significant harm came to him,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Elenberg’s son is facing a 3rd degree battery charge and a 10 day suspension. She feels her son was only defending himself against a bully and it could have a negative impact on his future.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna get to be in the military, I don’t know how this is gonna turn out,” she said. “I feel bad for the little boy, I wish none of that had happened but realistically there’s only so much that you can pick on someone before they retaliate.”