Giancarlo Stanton Wins Hank Aaron Award For 2nd Time

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Giancarlo Stanton is your 2017 Hank Aaron Award winner.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Aaron presented the Miami Marlins slugger with the award prior to Wednesday night’s second game of the World Series.
“Stanton has won this award, this is his second time,” Aaron said. “Like always, you make a habit of doing something, you can do it over and over and over again. Looking forward to having you here next year. But the most important thing is that — let’s talk about this young man, here, right now. And the reason I want to talk about him is because most people that I talk to said, Get a picture. Talk to him. See if he’s for real. Is he for real? I know he’s for real.”
The 27-year-old masher set franchise records and led the MLB with 59 home runs and 132 RBI this season. His 59 homers were the most in the Majors since Barry Bonds hit 73.
Stanton’s performance was most impressive during July and August, when he combined for 30 home runs.
His 33 second-half homers nearly doubled the previous club record for that span, which he set back in 2012 with 18.
Stanton, who won the award in 2014, is the only Marlins player to ever receive it. He joins and Albert Pujols as the only National League players to win the award in multiple years.
Jose Altuve of the Astros was the AL winner.
He recorded 204 hits, 39 doubles, four triples, 24 homers, 81 RBI and 112 runs scored, slashing .346/.410/.547 along the way.
He’s a favorite to take home the AL MVP award.