Dolphins Rule Out Cutler, Steen Ahead Of Thursday Night Game In Baltimore

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have officially ruled out two offensive starters as the team prepares for a game on a short week.
Quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs) and left guard Anthony Steen (foot) will not play for Miami when they face the Ravens on Thursday night in Baltimore.
Cutler was injured during the third quarter of the Dolphins win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Monday head coach Adam Gase confirmed that Cutler suffered “several cracked ribs” and called his status day-to-day.
Starting in Cutler’s place is Matt Moore, who led Miami on an improbable comeback in which they erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit.
The Dolphins injury report also included wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), defensive end Andre Branch (groin) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle).
All four are listed as questionable.