‘All Scared Flee Now!’ Shouting Man Detained At Miami Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man was detained by police at Miami International Airport Wednesday after causing a scene inside the terminal.
Video showed him shouting as he walked by himself through the Concourse D terminal on Wednesday afternoon.
“I love you! I love everyone,” he shouted for attention. “I am love!”
As he walked near the ticket counters, most travelers tried to ignore him.
“All scared flee! Flee now,” he continued to no one in particular.
The man then challenged an officer, who confronted him, and they began fighting.
“Oh, you want me? You don’t want me! You sure you want me!”
At one point, you can hear the officer deploy his taser but it took a few more bodies to bring the guy down.
Miami Police are determining whether he will be arrested or Baker acted.
