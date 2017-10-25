‘All Scared Flee Now!’ Shouting Man Detained At Miami Airport

By James Amalino
Filed Under: Miami International Airport, Unruly Passenger

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man was detained by police at Miami International Airport Wednesday after causing a scene inside the terminal.

Video showed him shouting as he walked by himself through the Concourse D terminal on Wednesday afternoon.

“I love you! I love everyone,” he shouted for attention. “I am love!”

As he walked near the ticket counters, most travelers tried to ignore him.

“All scared flee! Flee now,” he continued to no one in particular.

The man then challenged an officer, who confronted him, and they began fighting.

“Oh, you want me? You don’t want me! You sure you want me!”

At one point, you can hear the officer deploy his taser but it took a few more bodies to bring the guy down.

Miami Police are determining whether he will be arrested or Baker acted.

More from James Amalino
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch