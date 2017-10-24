Would Series Could Open To Record Heat In Los Angeles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Southern California is dealing with record-breaking heat and dangerous fire conditions.

The national weather service has issued a red flag warning, the highest alert for potential fires, from north of Santa Barbara down to San Diego.

Fire crews are preparing for powerful winds and triple digit temperatures.

The sweltering heat could also affect Game 1 of the World Series which will be played Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The crowd of more than 55,000 fans expected at the ballpark need to be prepared for the dangerously high heat.

Downtown Los Angeles shattered a previous record Monday, hitting 102 degrees as the heat wave blanketed southern California cities.

Adding to the concern, a high-pressure system creating winds that could reach 60 miles per hour in some places.

Firefighters are moving trucks in place to attack flare-ups quickly.

“We’re looking in some ways kind of like a perfect storm when you get this increased temperature,” said Capt. Erik Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Department. “You get this wind in particular in addition to that you have such dry conditions.”

The threat comes more than two weeks after similar powerful wind gusts sent several northern California wildfires racing into communities at terrifying speeds.

The destructive fires killed more than 40 people and damaged 84-hundred structures.

This week’s hot weather is also forcing more than 85 San Diego schools and dozens more in long beach to end classes early because of a lack of air conditioning.

Some Dodgers players hope the unusually late season heat wave will help their game.

“It’s gonna be hot but when it’s hot here in LA, the ball tends to fly a bit further so hopefully we can get a few balls in the air,” said Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger.