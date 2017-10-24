BSO Detectives Searching For Clues In Year Old Murder Mystery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Lauretta Pendleton suffers every day with the knowledge that her beloved son, Vincent Holloman, is never coming back.

“It took a big chunk out of me,” she said through tears. “It’s like a part of me is gone and I can’t get it back.”

She also suffers knowing that the men seen in surveillance video released last year by the Broward Sheriff’s Office showing the men suspected of killing her son in an apparent armed robbery one year ago — are still on the loose. Meanwhile she is left to visit her son in a cemetery.

“I go there,” she said. “I sit and I talk to him and try to get an understanding of what happened and why.”

On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released to CBS4 News new surveillance video showing a close up view of the car they believe the killers were driving. Investigators believe it’s a charcoal grey Toyota Corolla.

Det. John Curcio said on the day of the murder Holloman and two others went to an acquaintance’s apartment to watch an afternoon football game. At the same time, surveillance cameras near the area of Harris Terrace and NW 27 Avenue showed a group of four men driving in and driving out of the complex, then walking in and walking out. At some point the men forced their way into the apartment at gunpoint, Curcio said. They shot and killed Holloman and wounded the two others.

“This is something that happened in broad daylight, in an apartment complex that’s on a dead end, so many people saw them walking in and out,” Curcio said.

Surveillance cameras captured the bad guys running to a waiting car. Curcio said neither of the survivors knew the shooters.

Holloman’s mother says her son worked detailing cars, loved to DJ and spend time with his five children. She hopes someone who knows the car or the men comes forward to solve her son’s murder.

“Don’t be afraid because it could have been your son,” she said. “Your brother. It could’ve been your family member. And if you know anything, or heard anything, please come forward. Please.”

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward.