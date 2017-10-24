Two New FEMA Mobile Registration Information Centers Open In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida residents still in need following Hurricane Irma have another opportunity to apply for assistance.
Two new FEMA Mobile Registration Information Centers opened on Monday.
The two centers will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. until October 30th and located in Miami and Miami Gardens.
At these centers, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will register individuals that have been impacted by Hurricane Irma.
They will be located at Hadley Park (1350 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142) and the North Dade Regional Library (2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056).
People that need disaster assistance or to update their records and make referrals to community partners will be able to receive help.
Additionally, those who need assistance can also register online by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.