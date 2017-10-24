FALL SPOTLIGHT: Northwestern Still A Favorite To Win It All

If you have followed high school football over the past four decades in South Florida, you know how much weight Northwestern holds.

It got to the point in the 80’s, 90’s and into the 2000’s that if the Bulls weren’t in the race for a title, it didn’t feel right.

During a period of time, this program sent more athletes on to the next level and beyond than just about anyone else in Florida.

Last Friday night’s annual meeting with powerhouse Miami Central was to expose this Northwestern team for not having enough offense – and a defense that had not faced a line like the Rockets or five D1-level running backs who had run all over everyone this year.

What happened in that nearly three hours of action-packed football at the “Mecca” – Traz Powell Stadium – is what many felt all along. Max Edwards has put together a prospect-rich defense that will make even the best offensive units look average.

This is a program that has added enough pieces at every position to make a run at a state title.

Forget second meetings and revenge, Northwestern is basking in the spotlight because they deserve to. This is a group of players who are bonded together by hard work and dedication.

Never once did any of those players who have outscored their seven opponents 179-49 and 21 of those points were given up to IMG – stop believing. They realize that IMG is a national recruiting academy and NOT a high school.

With junior All-American linebacker Sam Brooks out for the season with an injury, the Bulls knew that it would need a team effort the rest of the way.

This defensive front is indeed for real – with senior ends Demetrius Mayes, Jr., Derrick Nicholson, Zachariah Esdalle, Nho’J Joyner, Courtland Faison, Andre Pinkston, Jeremiah Harris and Walter Fowles.

Junior All-American Calijah Kancey is a big time prospect at the end position.

There are also linebackers such as seniors Marlon Pelote, Jalen Kelly,

Juniors Deondre McDuffy and Keyon Jackson. Sophomore John Jocin will be very talented as well.

The secondary, as we have written all year, is as good and deep as you will find.

Seniors such as University of Florida-bound Divaad Wilson, standout Rachad Wildgoose, Larry Robbins, Sharod Oliver, Jermaine Williams, Keon Armstrong and George Coleman are as talented as you will find.

Juniors Tyrus Clinch, Darius Cook, Jr., and Andre Washington represent the present as well as the future.

Sophomore Demarcus Fleming, and freshmen Karmen Kinchens and Winsom Frazier are certainly going to be players to watch for.

OFFENSE GETS IT DONE

While the defense gets plenty of attention, the Bulls have been average on the offensive side of the ball this season against quality defensive opponents.

But with senior quarterback Tutu Atwell making plays, things started to fall in place. The Louisville commit is the price of any admission.

In addition to Atwell, there are sophomore Adrian Glasgow and freshman Jaden Williams, who will be in line to replace the record-setter.

There are also running backs such as seniors Corey Hammett, Aaron Louis and bruising Davonne “Bo” Kendrick. Fullbacks Willie Scott and Kevin Johnson are also vital.

Speedy junior Jacquez Stuart and sophomore Nathan Noel both will be part of a big future.

Receivers have come up big as well. Seniors Kiaryn Davis, Quavon Beckford, Nigel Bethel, Jr., Demarco Harris and Derrick Davis have stepped up.

There are also uniors Ricky McKnight, Dwight Jackson, Ernest Balkman and Victor Thompson, and sophomores Travis Smith and Corey Stanley. Promising freshmen Romello Brinson and Tim Brown have also shown that they will be special as well.

There is also versatile prospect such as senior Justin Hill, Jr., who plays five positions and has been a huge asset for this program. There is also versatile Christopher Everett.

As always, the linemen have been a catalyst in the success of this football team.

Seniors Terron Carey, Germain Byrd, Tyquan Cooper, Avery Hall and defensive prospect turned offensive lineman Devontae McCrae are big and physical.

The junior class is also gifted with All-American Mark Fox, Jonathan Guyton, Gecolby McKinnis and Pedro Marte, Jr., and sophomore Justin Mack.

There is also senior kicker Kendry Rosales.

CENTRAL PROSPECT WATCH

2019 – Tatum Bethune, DE

2018 – Chaii Bland, WR

2019 – Carlos Boothe, OL

2018 – Arthur Brathwaite, S

2018 – Dwayne Broyles, DE

2018 – James Cook, RB

2021 – Amari Daniels, RB

2018 – Willie Davis, RB

2018 – Malik Edwards, DL

2018 – Hunter Goetz, CB

2018 – Robert Hicks, LB

2018 – Chandler Jones, DB

2018 – Seth McGill, Athlete

2018 – Christopher Metayer, S

2019 – Kejon Owens, RB

2018 – Terrell Perriman, WR

2018 – Maurice Smith, OL

2018 – Taurrian Stafford, OL

2018 – Jalen Thelmas, OL

2019 – Maurice Underwood, QB

2018 – Kristallion Valentin, LB

2018 – Darnell Vickers, CB

2018 – Michael Williams, DB

2018 – Davonta Wilson, DB

