Dolphins Cut CB Byron Maxwell, Sign QB David Fales

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – In a move that comes as no surprise to anyone following the Miami Dolphins this season, Byron Maxwell was released on Tuesday.

Maxwell began the season as one of Miami’s starting cornerbacks but after just two games he was replaced by rookie Condrea Tankersley.

The Dolphins have made Maxwell inactive for the past four weeks, a clear indication he was not in the good graces of Miami’s coaching staff.

Maxwell was acquired in early 2016 along with linebacker Kiko Alonso in a trade with Philadelphia. The teams also swapped first round picks, with Miami moving from 8th overall to 13th.

Interestingly, the trade seems to have worked out for both teams as the Eagles ended up trading the pick again, moving up to pick number two and drafting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Miami selected left tackle Laremy Tunsil with their pick, who they likely also would’ve taken at 8th overall, and has received extremely solid play from Alonso.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins are signing quarterback David Fales to take Maxwell’s roster spot.

Miami needed a quarterback to back up Matt Moore after he replaced Jay Cutler during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Cutler suffered multiple cracked ribs after being hit in the third quarter and will miss at least Thursday’s game at Baltimore. He’s considered day-to-day, according to head coach Adam Gase.

Fales was with Miami in training camp and played well during the preseason but was ultimately released when the Dolphins decided to enter the season with two quarterbacks on the active roster.

He appeared in all four of Miami’s preseason games, completing 27-of-55 passes for 424 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception while earning a passer rating of 97.8.