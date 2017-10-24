Coral Gables Gives Green Light To Sue FPL Over Irma Handling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Coral Gables city officials approved a plan to sue Florida Power and Light (FPL) for failures in Hurricane Irma.
FPL, however, wants to reach a settlement agreement in the dispute.
Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli said the company had previously been “insulting” and “arrogant” when they had tried to talk to the company.
After Irma, FPL set a deadline for all power to be back but missed it – something the city attorney said put FPL in violation of their agreement with the city.
FPL argues they had issues getting into neighborhoods to have power restored because of a lot of vegetation that impacted their access to the power lines – making restoration of power a slow process.
The city says if the settlement talks don’t result in strong assurances from FPL in writing, the lawsuit will go forward.
The city wants FPL to honor its contract, maintain and trim trees along utility rights-of-way, and replace transformers, most of which are 60 years or older.
City officials say they wonder what would’ve happened had Irma been a category 2 or 3 hurricane.