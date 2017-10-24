TSA, American Airlines Testing New Automated Screening Lanes At MIA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – TSA agents and American Airlines are teaming up to shrink long security lines at Miami International Airport.

They’re doing this by rolling out two new automated screening lanes.

The new innovation at MIA is designed to speed up the wait at security checkpoints.

This pilot program is being tested at twelve airports around the country.

How it works is simple. When people arrive at the TSA line, they put all their items into a bin which is larger than the ones used at most checkpoints.

The bins then move on their own on a conveyor belt to be screened.

After being x-rayed, the bin is automatically diverted back to the traveler or to secondary screening if something inside needs to be checked.

The idea is that the automation will speed up the process of going through security checkpoints.

“It’s amazing how fast it works,” said MIA Director Emilio Gonzalez. “Everybody who travels, they know what to do, you put your things, off it goes, you don’t have to sit there and wait for it and scoot it up or wait for somebody else to bump up against you because everything is done automatic.”

If successful, this process could be rolled all over the airport.

It’s a pilot program so there are likely going to be kinks that need to be worked out.

Also at MIA, another pilot program is getting underway.

It’s a facial recognition program that is being used at customs.