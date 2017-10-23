Vigil Held In Tampa For Three Murder Victims As Police Search For Possible Serial Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A vigil was held in Tampa on Sunday to remember three people who were murdered, possibly by a serial killer.
Neighbors in the Seminole Heights community went on a memorial walk, lit candles and prayed for the victims.
Grief-stricken family members were also there, asking people to come forward with information and to not be afraid to speak up.
On Thursday, police found the body of Anthony Naiboa. He was gunned down after taking the wrong bus home from work.
He was shot about a hundred yards away from where Benjamin Mitchell was killed on October 9.
Four days after Mitchell’s murder, Monica Hoffa’s body was found in a vacant lot less than a mile away.
The victims are strangers to each other, but police say the shooting are related.
Authorities are looking for someone seen on surveillance video and consider this a person of interest.
Police are also warning people not to walk alone at night.