Trump Hopeful Budget Bill Will Pass, Wants To Move On To Tax Reform

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The House of Representatives gets back to work Monday and the biggest item on the agenda this week is consideration of a four trillion dollar budget passed in the Senate last week.

President Trump urged house republicans on a conference call Sunday to quickly pass the budget bill pushed through the senate last week so they can move on to tax reform.

He told the lawmakers “we are on the verge of doing something very, very historic.”

“I call it tax cuts, it is tax reform also, but I call it tax cuts, it’ll be the biggest cuts ever in the history of this country,” Trump said on Fox News Channel’s “Mornings with Maria”

The white house wants the house to adopt the senate budget without any changes.

But some conservatives may balk at the one and a half trillion dollars the budget adds to the deficit over the next decade.

White house budget director Mick Mulvaney says the tax cuts will spur more than enough growth to make up for the increased spending.

“It’s difficult to cut spending in Washington,” Mulvaney said on CBS’ “Face the Nation”. “It really, really is.”

President Trump will make the short trip from the white house to capitol hill on Tuesday to push republican senators to support his tax plan.

So far – the president hasn’t been able to get enough republicans behind his legislative priorities.

But he says they are hungry for a win.

“I think that we’re going to have the vote for taxes,” Trump said. “I will say the fact that healthcare is so difficult, I think makes the taxes easier.”

President Trump’s daughter – and presidential adviser – Ivanka Trump will push for tax reform during a town hall outside of Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Democrats say the GOP tax cut plan benefits the wealthiest Americans the most.