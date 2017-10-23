Muslim Group Setting Up Clinic In Yabucoa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

YABUCOA, Puerto Rico (CBSMiami) – More than a month after Maria hit, serious problems persist in Puerto Rico, but so do efforts to lend a hand.

Over the weekend, several local Muslim groups came together to send more supplies.

The Islamic Circle of North America is sending doctors to help.

The doctors are going to Yabucoa, a rural community hit hard by Maria.

“When we arrived there a couple of weeks ago, they said they had not seen anyone yet to arrive there to check them,” said Abdulrauf Khan.

That’s exactly what CBS4’s Hank Tester heard a week ago when he visited the small town.

According to the ICNA, they have shipped a giant container to Yabucoa.

“We have forty generators. Four pallets of baby formula, diapers, clothes and food,” Khan said.

But more importantly, the group is setting up a clinic for those with medical needs.

When Tester and photographer Rudy Marshall were there, they heard about the need for non-emergency medical care for folks with ongoing problems.

Just like other religious groups, the ICNA is diving into the relief effort with no questions asked.

“We are not there to propagate Islam. We are just going there to provide relief and nothing else,” said Wilfredo Ruiz with the Council On American-Islamic Relations.