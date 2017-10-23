WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Report: Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco To Resign, Face Criminal Charge

Filed Under: Miami Beach, Michael Grieco

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A report has surfaced that Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco will resign Tuesday morning, and then face a criminal charge related to a campaign finance scandal.

CBS4 news partners the Miami Herald is citing sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The Miami Herald says Grieco is expected to face one count of accepting a political donation disguised through a straw donor.

In September Grieco announced he would not run for re-election.

This was after he had already dropped out of the mayoral race back in late July.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch