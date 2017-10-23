Report: Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco To Resign, Face Criminal Charge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A report has surfaced that Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco will resign Tuesday morning, and then face a criminal charge related to a campaign finance scandal.
CBS4 news partners the Miami Herald is citing sources with knowledge of the investigation.
The Miami Herald says Grieco is expected to face one count of accepting a political donation disguised through a straw donor.
In September Grieco announced he would not run for re-election.
This was after he had already dropped out of the mayoral race back in late July.