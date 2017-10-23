Police: Woman Badly Beaten In Attempted Sex Assault

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police said they have arrested the man responsible for badly beating a woman in an attempted sex assault.

According to the arrest report, it all happened in the early morning hours of October 15th when the victim went to Downtown Fort Lauderdale with her cousin.

After leaving the night club Capone’s, police said, 32-year-old Kirk Gage asked the two if they wanted to go home with him, which they refused.

At some point during the night, the woman was separated from her cousin, which is when Gage asked if she wanted to take an Uber or Lyft to her place, police said.

The woman reportedly accepted Gage’s offer, but instead of being taken to her place, the police report states the ride-sharing service dropped them off in front of Gage’s home.

The arrest report states that after the woman refused to enter Gage’s home and began walking away on Andrews Avenue, Gage grabbed the woman and began beating her. The report continues detailing the vicious attack as Gage tried prying the woman’s pants off.

Police said her head was smashed into the concrete and some metal fencing, her face was struck by Gage’s fists and her knees were torn up from falling to the ground.

The victim, who was yelling “rape” and “help,” finally broke free after Gage noticed a witness approaching, police said.

The woman ran to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant where she dialed 911.

Detectives said they were led to Gage after the woman identified him in a photo lineup as well as by witness testimonies.

Gage is charged with sexual assault and battery.