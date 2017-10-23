Florida Congresswoman Introducing Legislation To Ensure Safety In Nursing Homes After Natural Disasters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Irma brought pain and suffering for people all across the state of Florida.

One of the biggest tragedies took place in Hollywood, when fourteen people died in a nursing home after it lost power for several days.

With no air conditioning, patients suffered from extreme heat in the Rehabilitation Center at the Hollywood Hills nursing home.

No one called 911 until people started dying.

The center has since been shut down but elected officials are working to ensure something like that never happens again.

On Monday Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is going to introduce legislation that will create a mandate for facilities to have an alternate source of energy in place, capable of powering proper air conditioning systems for at least 96 hours following a natural disaster.

Additionally, the legislation will also ensure that nursing homes are a top priority for power restoration following an outage.

Fines will be increased for facilities that don’t comply with the emergency preparedness rules as well.

Wasserman Schultz will be joined by several family members of residents of the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills who have been impacted by this tragedy.

The Hollywood Hills facility had been repeatedly cited for egregious patient care practices.

The owner of Hollywood Hills, Jack Michel, also an owner of Larkin Hospital in South Miami, has a history of health care fraud charges that have been settled with fines.

Michel and his associates have been accused of Medicare and Medicaid fraud by funneling patients to Larkin, as well as some from other facilities that Michel owns, for treatment that was not needed.

Michel’s Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills is fighting revocation of its license, even as a criminal investigation of the death and dying there continues.